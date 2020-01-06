Tweets récents

AN APOLOGY TO MY SISTERS AND MY BROTHERS IN ISLAM AND IN HUMANITY

I want to start by saying I am sorry. The moral question is essential. It has to do with coming back to God (tawba), forgiveness and love. Yet we should not underestimate the political dimension of this case. It was a political set up targetting a vocal activist-scholar. I am innocent of the charges against me as revealed by the two year investigation. This is further elaborated in the video below.